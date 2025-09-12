Child Sexual Abuse Material Found On Guilderland Man's Computer After Tip: NY State Police

Charles Markose, 40, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 8, following an investigation by State Police of Latham, with assistance from the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, authorities said.

Markose is accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police detailed in the release. His arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at his Guilderland home on Thursday, Aug. 7. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Markose surrendered himself to SP Latham where he was processed, police said. He was charged with Felony Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Felony Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

His preliminary arraignment was held in Guilderland Town Court, where he was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $7,500 cash, $15,000 bond, or a $25,000 partially secured bond.

