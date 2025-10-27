The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, on State Route 145 in Rensselaerville, according to New York State Police.

Curtis Williams was driving southbound at a high rate of speed when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Middleburgh Central School District bus, police said. The bus was occupied by the driver, an adult attendant, and five students.

Williams’ vehicle overturned after impact and struck a utility pole. One child on the bus and Williams reported minor injuries, but neither required hospitalization, police said.

State Route 145 was closed between Fox Creek Road and State Route 81 for several hours while crews investigated and repaired the utility pole. It reopened around 11:30 a.m.

Williams was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Rensselaerville Town Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenville and receive free news updates.