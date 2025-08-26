Greenlawn Spa Boosting 'Good Time' With 'Amazing Service' Reviews Caught In Prostitution Sting

Xiu Lan Foot Spa, located at 54 Broadway, had promoted itself online as a clean, professional business offering “amazing service” and staffed by “100% sweet and pretty Asian girls.” One Facebook post encouraged customers to “enjoy good time with me,” while another called it a “beautiful place.”

But behind the glowing reviews and suggestive marketing, investigators say they found illegal activity.

Following multiple community complaints, the Second Precinct Investigative Unit, along with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and ordinance inspectors, conducted a surprise raid at the business.

During the operation, police arrested:

Feng Yu, 50, of Flushing, who was charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution.

Yun Jie Chen, 44, also of Flushing, who was charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

Nine code violations were also issued by town inspectors, and a further investigation into the business is ongoing.

Despite the criminal accusations, some customers praised the spa on social media, calling it “nice,” “clean,” and filled with “professional” staff. “Definitely recommend,” one reviewer wrote.

Both women were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Authorities are asking anyone with further information to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or submit a tip at P3Tips.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenlawn-Centerport and receive free news updates.