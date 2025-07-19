Driver, 28, Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Pole In Greenlawn

Christian Western, 28, of Huntington, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord northbound when he veered off the roadway and struck the pole in front of 315 Broadway at 3:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Second Squad.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check, police added.

Detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

