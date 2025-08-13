Alcohol, Tobacco Sold To Minors At Greenlawn Smoke Shop: Police

Aman, 24, of South Ozone Park, was working at One Stop Smoke Shop, 233A Broadway in Greenlawn, when they allegedly sold alcohol to an underage customer, Suffolk County Police said. Aman was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ibrahim Syed, 43, of Coram, was working at Tobacco Corner, 117 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station, when they allegedly sold tobacco to a minor, according to police. Syed was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

The arrests followed an investigation by Second Precinct Crime Section officers after multiple community complaints, police said. Fourteen businesses were checked for compliance with state laws on alcohol and tobacco sales to minors.

Both suspects were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

