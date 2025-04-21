Saratoga County resident Rebecca Neal, 45, of Greenfield, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Saturday, April 19.

An investigation found that Neal used another person’s social security number to attempt to take out a $40,000 loan in the town of Greenfield in December 2023, according to Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials.

Neal was arraigned in the Wilton Town Court on a charge of attempted identity theft, a felony. She was released on her own recognizance while the case proceeds.

