Marco Materassi, 58, of Dania Beach, Florida, was arraigned on grand larceny charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, June 20, following an investigation into a 2024 home sale gone wrong.

Materassi, formerly the principal attorney at Materassi Legal, P.C. in Great Neck, was acting as the seller’s attorney in the transaction and agreed to hold the buyer’s $30,000 down payment in escrow until closing, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

But when the sale was canceled and both parties agreed the buyer should be refunded, the money never came. Instead, Materassi ignored repeated attempts to contact him and used the funds for personal and unrelated business expenses, prosecutors said.

“Our legal system is premised on attorneys acting ethically and honestly in their work,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “My office will continue to investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable attorneys who violate their oath and act to unlawfully enrich themselves.”

Materassi was released without bail under New York State’s bail reform laws, which prohibit bail for certain non-violent felony charges. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Materassi is encouraged to contact the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 631-853-4626.

