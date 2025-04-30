Isaac Kodsi, age 37, of Lindenhurst, was arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at the BP gas station on Cuttermill Road in Great Neck Plaza on Friday, Feb. 14.

Kodsi entered the store at around 6:30 p.m., went behind the counter, and brandished a hammer while demanding the cashier open the register, police said. He allegedly fled the store with approximately $1,200 in cash.

Following an investigation, Sixth Squad detectives identified Kodsi as the suspect and arrested him without incident.

He is charged with first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and grand larceny.

Kodsi is due to be arraigned Thursday, May 1, at First District Court in Hempstead.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

