ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck In Great Neck Plaza

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Great Neck Plaza.

A woman was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling westbound on Grace Avenue at the intersection of Park Place, according to Nassau County Police.

The 37-year-old man operator of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The woman suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local area hospital, where a hospital physician pronounced her dead.

She has now been ID'd as Joyanna Marx, age 95 of Great Neck.

No further injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

