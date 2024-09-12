Partly Cloudy 74°

ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck In Great Neck Plaza

The identity has been released of a woman killed in a crash at an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

Grace Avenue at the intersection of Park Place in Great Neck Plaza.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/tevenet on pixabay
It happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Great Neck Plaza.

A woman was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling westbound on Grace Avenue at the intersection of Park Place, according to Nassau County Police.

The 37-year-old man operator of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The woman suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local area hospital, where a hospital physician pronounced her dead.

She has now been ID'd as Joyanna Marx, age 95 of Great Neck.

No further injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

