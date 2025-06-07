Drunk Pickup Driver Charged In Deadly Lake Success Pedestrian Crash: Cops

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, near 430 Lakeville Road in Lake Success, according to the Nassau County police.

Police say the 61-year-old woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south, operated by Rajvir Singh Bharaj, of North New Hyde Park.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead.

Detectives say the driver, Bharaj, 32, was found near the scene. A “thorough investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated,” police said.

Bharaj was arrested and charged with:

Vehicular Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree

Leaving the Scene of an Incident

Driving While Intoxicated

He will be arraigned at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

