Joseph Golyan, 64, a former gastroenterologist from Great Neck, was arraigned on multiple grand larceny charges in Nassau County Court on Monday, June 9, with prosecutors alleging he maintained a thriving medical practice while falsely claiming to be too injured to work.

The alleged scheme began in 2021, when Golyan first applied for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), followed by early retirement benefits in 2022. He received monthly payments ranging from $2,900 to over $3,100 — all while continuing to work and submit Medicare claims under multiple provider accounts, prosecutors alleged.

Despite telling the Social Security Administration (SSA) that he was unable to work and had no bank account, officials say Golyan was actively seeing patients, billing Medicare from 2021 through mid-2024 and pocketing more than $700,000 for his services, prosecutors said.

When questioned in 2022 about his work status, Golyan allegedly downplayed his role, claiming he was just consulting part-time. SSA later revoked his benefits, citing a $42,862 overpayment. Yet Golyan reapplied in 2023, again claiming to be disabled — this time due to injuries from a car crash — and received another $66,801 in benefits, the DA’s office said.

“Mr. Golyan exploited a system meant to protect the vulnerable, siphoning over $100,000 in taxpayer-funded benefits through deception and fraud,” said Amy Connelly, Special Agent in Charge of the SSA Office of Inspector General in New York.

A joint investigation between the Nassau County DA’s Office, the SSA-OIG, and the Department of Health and Human Services revealed that Golyan’s earnings and bank records disqualified him from the benefits he received.

In court Monday, he pleaded not guilty to three counts of grand larceny. A Nassau County judge ordered him to surrender his passport before releasing him to pre-trial services. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

