Bicyclist Critically Injured In Great Neck Crash With Toyota: Police

A bicyclist was left critically injured after being struck by a car in Great Neck, Nassau County police announced on Thursday, Oct. 30.

A bicycle in the middle of the road.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels
Jillian Pikora
Detectives said the crash happened at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Middle Neck Road around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

According to the Sixth Squad, a 56-year-old man was driving westbound in a 2021 Toyota Corolla when he collided with a 65-year-old man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, investigators said.

The driver remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

