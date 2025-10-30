Bicyclist Critically Injured In Great Neck Crash With Toyota: Police

Detectives said the crash happened at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Middle Neck Road around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

According to the Sixth Squad, a 56-year-old man was driving westbound in a 2021 Toyota Corolla when he collided with a 65-year-old man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, investigators said.

The driver remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

