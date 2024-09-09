$10M Great Neck Mansion Seems Ripped From Pages Of Classic Novel

Situated on Manhasset Bay in Great Neck, the 144-year-old mansion couples old-world craftsmanship and modern amenities after a recent update, according to the Zillow listing.

The $9.8 million mansion includes eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

To reach the home, guests must travel up a 450-foot-long driveway that cuts through two acres of manicured lawns and bay views.

Once inside, guests are treated to a grand entry foyer covered in marble that leads to a ballroom, library, banquet-sized dining room, and multiple living rooms, the listing says.

No Gatsby-style mansion would be complete without a dock that stretches out into the Manhasset, and the backyard features a heated pool and cabana.

There are several spots at the home where the owners and guests can overlook the bay from the three-story mansion. Be that from the third-floor gym, deck, or game room.

Click here for more information on the W.R. Grace Mansion.

