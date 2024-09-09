A Few Clouds 60°

$10M Great Neck Mansion Seems Ripped From Pages Of Classic Novel

Jay Gatsby's Rosecliff manor in "The Great Gatsby" may not be real, but the W.R. Grace Mansion on Long Island may be the closest approximation anyone is likely to find. 

The W.R. Grace Mansion at&nbsp;6B Blue Sea Lane in Great Neck on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Josh Lanier
Situated on Manhasset Bay in Great Neck, the 144-year-old mansion couples old-world craftsmanship and modern amenities after a recent update, according to the Zillow listing

The $9.8 million mansion includes eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. 

To reach the home, guests must travel up a 450-foot-long driveway that cuts through two acres of manicured lawns and bay views. 

Once inside, guests are treated to a grand entry foyer covered in marble that leads to a ballroom, library, banquet-sized dining room, and multiple living rooms, the listing says. 

No Gatsby-style mansion would be complete without a dock that stretches out into the Manhasset, and the backyard features a heated pool and cabana. 

There are several spots at the home where the owners and guests can overlook the bay from the three-story mansion. Be that from the third-floor gym, deck, or game room. 

Click here for more information on the W.R. Grace Mansion. 

