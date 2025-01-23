Threats To Son Uncover Hidden Weapons: Goshen Man Nabbed With Illegally-Kept Guns

Orange County resident Justin Babik of Goshen, age 47, was convicted on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after a jury trial in Orange County Court on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, on May 8, 2024, Babik allegedly argued with his son and sent him threatening text messages around noon. Concerned, the son reported the threats to the Village of Goshen Police Department, which contacted the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision since Babik was on parole.

Parole officers then conducted a home visit the same day, during which they searched Babik’s residence and discovered a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and an unfinished lower receiver, which is a key component of a firearm, in his bedroom. Due to prior criminal convictions, Babik was prohibited from possessing either item.

"Time and again we find illegally possessed, loaded firearms in the hands of criminals who have no business handling them," said Orange County DA David Hoovler, who added, "Law enforcement remains committed to ensuring the safety of our communities by identifying and holding accountable those who illegally possess and use firearms."

