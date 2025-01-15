Worker Flown After 20-Foot Fall From Ladder At Sea Cliff Construction Site: Police

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Highland Avenue in Sea Cliff, where the 43-year-old man was working on a ladder at a residential construction site, Nassau County police said. Detectives from the Sixth Squad reported that the victim fell while on the job, suffering serious injuries from the height.

Emergency responders, including a Nassau County Police Helicopter, rushed to the scene. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

