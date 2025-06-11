Pedestrian Killed Crossing Road In Glen Head: Nassau Detectives

The deadly collision happened near Cedar Swamp Road at 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, police said.

The unidentified male pedestrian was attempting to cross Glen Cove Road when he was hit by a silver 2003 Chevrolet Impala heading southbound, according to invesigators. The man suffered “severe trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic, police said.

The driver of the Impala, a 25-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

