Pedestrian Killed Crossing Road In Glen Head: Nassau Detectives

A man was struck and killed by a car while crossing Glen Cove Road in Glen Head, the Nassau County Police Homicide Squad announced on Wednesday, June 11.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
The deadly collision happened near Cedar Swamp Road at 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, police said.

The unidentified male pedestrian was attempting to cross Glen Cove Road when he was hit by a silver 2003 Chevrolet Impala heading southbound, according to invesigators. The man suffered “severe trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic, police said.

The driver of the Impala, a 25-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

