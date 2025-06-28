Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Glen Head: Nassau Detectives

The fatal crash happened on Scudders Lane around 5:57 p.m. on Friday, June 27, according to detectives with the Sixth Squad.

A 36-year-old man was driving a black 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound when he lost control and collided with the pole, police said in a release.

He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, authorities said.

His identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

