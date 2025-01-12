Glen Head House Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles: Arson Bomb Squad

The blaze broke out at 2:15 a.m. on High Farms Road, prompting a response from the Glenwood Fire Department and multiple surrounding fire departments, according to detectives from the Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad.

Firefighters arrived to find the house unoccupied but heavily damaged, along with three vehicles in the driveway. Despite their efforts, the fire left the property significantly affected, investigators said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, authorities detailed in a release.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

