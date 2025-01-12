A Few Clouds 41°

SHARE

Glen Head House Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles: Arson Bomb Squad

A house fire caused substantial damage to a Glen Head home and three vehicles early Sunday, Jan. 12, police announced.

Firefighters and fire engines at the scene of a fire.

Firefighters and fire engines at the scene of a fire.

 Photo Credit: Rescue 37
A fire engine at the scene of a house fire.

A fire engine at the scene of a house fire.

 Photo Credit: Rescue 37
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze broke out at 2:15 a.m. on High Farms Road, prompting a response from the Glenwood Fire Department and multiple surrounding fire departments, according to detectives from the Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad.

Firefighters arrived to find the house unoccupied but heavily damaged, along with three vehicles in the driveway. Despite their efforts, the fire left the property significantly affected, investigators said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, authorities detailed in a release.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Glen Head-Sea Cliff and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE