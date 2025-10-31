Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Gas Explosion Sparks Massive House Fire In Glen Head: Police

A gas explosion sparked a massive residential fire that tore through a Glen Head home on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 5:53 p.m., Nassau County Police announced on Friday, Oct. 31.

A fire engine 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Holland @ghostdasquarian
Jillian Pikora
Officers responded to a residence on Cedar Swamp Road after reports of a house fire, according to detectives.

When police arrived, flames were visible from the home. All residents safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused substantial structural damage before being extinguished by the Glenwood Fire Department with assistance from nearby fire companies.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal, the Arson Bomb Squad, and the Town of Oyster Bay also responded to the scene.

Investigators later determined the blaze originated from a gas explosion. The investigation remains ongoing.

