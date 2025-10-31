Gas Explosion Sparks Massive House Fire In Glen Head: Police

Officers responded to a residence on Cedar Swamp Road after reports of a house fire, according to detectives.

When police arrived, flames were visible from the home. All residents safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused substantial structural damage before being extinguished by the Glenwood Fire Department with assistance from nearby fire companies.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal, the Arson Bomb Squad, and the Town of Oyster Bay also responded to the scene.

Investigators later determined the blaze originated from a gas explosion. The investigation remains ongoing.

