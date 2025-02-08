Mostly Cloudy 32°

Woman Killed Crossing Glen Cove Street After Being Hit By Ford Van: Police

A 69-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a Ford van while crossing a street in Glen Cove, Nassau County police announced.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The fatal crash happened on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 2:07 p.m. on Pratt Boulevard near Pulaski Street, detectives said.

The woman was attempting to cross the road when a 2019 Ford van, traveling southwest, hit her, investigators explained. She suffered severe trauma and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

The 68-year-old driver of the van remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

