Woman Killed Crossing Glen Cove Street After Being Hit By Ford Van: Police

The fatal crash happened on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 2:07 p.m. on Pratt Boulevard near Pulaski Street, detectives said.

The woman was attempting to cross the road when a 2019 Ford van, traveling southwest, hit her, investigators explained. She suffered severe trauma and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

The 68-year-old driver of the van remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

