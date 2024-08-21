New Update - ID Released For 32-Year-Old Killed In Glen Cove Crash

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Glen Cove.

According to Nassau County Police, the victim, a man riding a bicycle, was traveling eastbound, approaching Glen Cove Avenue from a walkway behind a residential building.

Police said the bicyclist then entered traffic and struck a 2004 Honda Accord being driven by a 31-year-old man.

Glen Cove EMS transported the bicyclist to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. by a hospital physician.

He's now been ID'd as Daniel Cruz, a resident of Glen Cove.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

