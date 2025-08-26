Jose Rodriguez, 49, of Glen Cove, was charged after a victim reported that Rodriguez inappropriately touched him starting in 2016 when he was 10 years old, the Special Victims Squad said in a release.

The abuse allegedly continued until the boy was 13. On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, Rodriguez walked into a Dunkin Donuts where the victim now works. After Rodriguez left the store, the victim contacted police, detectives said.

Rodriguez was arrested without incident on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, outside 202 Glen Cove Avenue. He has been charged with Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives ask that anyone who believes they may have been victimized contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glen Cove and receive free news updates.