The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) announced it will honor Dr. Nadine Macaluso of Glen Cove, New York, at its upcoming Raising The Bar Benefit Concert in White Plains this fall, featuring renowned musicians Colbie Caillat and Shawn Colvin. The event raises funds to expand free legal services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse.

For Macaluso, the recognition is deeply personal. “It means everything because PWJC provides free legal services to women who often have no other resources available to them,” she told Daily Voice. “When you leave an abusive relationship, you’re fighting on multiple fronts — emotional, financial, and legal. I’ve seen too many women finally find the courage to leave, only to face a pathological lover who uses the court system to continue their abuse.”

Macaluso was just 22 when she married Belfort, whose high-flying schemes and drug-fueled lifestyle later became the basis for Martin Scorsese’s "The Wolf of Wall Street." She recalls the marriage beginning like a fairytale, filled with expensive gifts and glamorous nights, but says the mask slipped quickly. “People saw the glamour, the parties, the money — but they didn’t see my emotional pain or me walking on eggshells daily,” she said. “The Hollywood version makes it look like a wild adventure with consequences, but it was systematic psychological torture.”

Her breaking point came when Belfort was placed under house arrest. “I realized this was my window — he couldn’t go after us physically,” she said. “But honestly, it took years of gradual awakening. The final straw was recognizing that my children were being exposed to his violence and volatility.”

After leaving, Macaluso began what she calls a decades-long healing process. Intensive trauma-informed therapy helped her reclaim her identity. She returned to school at 39, earned her PhD in Counseling and Somatic Psychology, and today runs a private practice dedicated to helping survivors of narcissistic abuse and trauma bonds.

Her expertise now extends beyond the therapy room. Macaluso has built an online following through candid social media posts that contrast her public image as Belfort’s glamorous wife with the private reality of abuse. She also founded the SurThriver Community, an online space designed to educate and empower women without retraumatizing them.

“Trauma bonds are real, they’re not your fault, and recovery is possible,” she said. “I want women to know they can become surthrivers — not just survivors, but people who thrive after trauma.”

She is also the author of "Run Like Hell: A Therapist’s Guide to Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Trauma Bonds", a book she hopes will help women recognize early red flags and protect themselves. Warning signs, she says, include “love-bombing” in the early stages of a relationship, partners who disparage their exes as “crazy,” or controlling behaviors disguised as concern.

Macaluso also sees cultural forces feeding cycles of abuse. “Wall Street celebrates men who take what they want without considering the human cost. It’s a breeding ground for pathological lovers,” she said. “And social media is a dream come true for narcissists — endless supply for admiration, tools for surveillance, and the ability to curate a perfect image while being cruel behind closed doors.”

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Macaluso hopes to shift the public conversation. “We need to stop asking, ‘Why didn’t she leave?’ and start asking, ‘Why does he abuse?’ The problem lies entirely within the abuser, not the victim.”

For survivors who feel silenced by fear or shame, her message is simple: “The shame you feel belongs to your abuser, not you. You didn’t cause this, you can’t control it, and you can’t cure it. But you can survive it. Start by telling one trusted person.”

The "Raising The Bar Benefit Concert" will be held Friday, Oct. 24, in Westchester, with proceeds supporting PWJC’s mission to provide legal advocacy for survivors who otherwise could not afford it. Tickets and more information are available on the organization’s website.

