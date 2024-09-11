Their Columbia County restaurant – Gaskins in Germantown — will hold its final dinner service on Sunday, Nov. 24, the couple announced on Facebook.

“Deciding to close has been the hardest decision of our life,” they said in their post Wednesday, Sept. 11. “As strange as it feels to say goodbye, we know that what we have created, with all of you, has been truly spectacular.”

The Suarezes said there was no single reason for the closure, “rather an understanding that after 10 years of owning and operating a busy, dynamic restaurant, our family is ready for change.”

Gaskins opened in June 2015 with an impressive menu of burgers, seafood, salads, and desserts. Popular dishes on Yelp – where it boasts a 4.1 out of 5 star rating – include the fried chicken, cavatelli, shrimp tacos, and lemon polenta cake.

Much of their success over the years can be attributed to the hard work of their employees, the Suarezes said.

“Food infused with love, cooked by people who cultivate a culture of support and respect. The folks who take care of all of you are pure magic,” they said.

“They know your families, walk fussy babies around the dining room, remember milestones, become friends. The hardest part of moving on will be saying goodbye to them.”

The couple assured followers they won’t be going far.

“We aren’t going anywhere. We love Germantown,” they said, adding they’re eager to find new restaurateurs “who can keep this little corner of Church and Main alight with hospitality.”

“We are forever touched by you,” they wrote. “We never expected this place would give us so much. A community, a family, a purpose. Thank you.”

Gaskins is open Thursday through Monday. Find out more on its website.

