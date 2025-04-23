Mostly Cloudy 68°

Victor Divergilio Charged In Tesla Damage At Roosevelt Mall

An 83-year-old man left thousands of dollars in damages in his wake following a Tesla vandalism spree at a Long Island shopping mall, police said.

Victor Divergilio, 83, is accused of vandalizing five Tesla vehicles at Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City on Sunday, April 20. Note: The Tesla pictured is a stock photo.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Wikimedia Commons user Alexander-93
Michael Mashburn
Victor Divergilio, of East Garden City, was arrested in connection with the alleged spree, which occurred in the parking lot of the Roosevelt Field Mall shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, April 20.

An investigation found that Divergilio entered the parking lot, walked alongside five brand new Tesla vehicles, and used a sharp object to leave deep scratches on them, Nassau County Police said.

The spree caused approximately $23,000 worth of damage to the vehicles, police said.

Divergilio was arrested at his Wheeler Avenue residence on suspicion of criminal mischief. He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

The incident comes amid a nationwide uptick in politically motivated vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles following CEO Elon Musk’s appointment overseeing the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

