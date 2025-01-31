Trump To Federal Workers: No Pronouns On Email Signatures

The move stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump seeking to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News.

It's also part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to dismantle DEI initiatives in federal agencies.

The directive takes effect at the end of the business day Friday, Jan. 31.

The measure has sparked concerns among workplace advocates, with some warning that the policy could erode inclusivity and impact federal employees’ morale.

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Chief Information Officer Jason Bonander instructed employees to alter their email signatures by 5 p.m. ET Friday to comply with the revised policy, ABC News reports.

DOT employees received a similar directive on Thursday, Jan. 30, the same day the department was managing the response to the plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, according to ABC.

At a press conference the morning after the crash, Trump cited DEI as a possible factor, without providing any director evidence.

DOE employees were informed that the directive aligns with Trump’s executive order eliminating DEI-related language in federal discourse, communications, and publications.

The executive orders signed on Trump’s first day in office aim to:

Eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government.

Restrict the use of DEI-related language in official government materials.

Restore "biological truth" in federal discourse, according to the administration’s stated goals.

