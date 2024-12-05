Tractor-Trailer's Roof Sheared Off In Meadowbrook State Parkway Crash In Garden City

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes near exit M2 (Zeckendorf Boulevard) shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

New York State Department of Transportation cameras showed a tractor-trailer with its roof apparently sheared off just north of the overpass. Crews were on scene removing pallets of cargo from the vehicle.

The right lane remained blocked at the scene as of 1:20 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

The incident was causing delays for southbound drivers coming off the Northern State Parkway.

Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for comment. Check back for updates.

