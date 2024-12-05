Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 42°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer's Roof Sheared Off In Meadowbrook State Parkway Crash In Garden City

A crash involving a heavily damaged tractor-trailer was causing delays for Long Island drivers on the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

The scene of the crash on the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway in Garden City on Thursday, Dec. 5. 

The scene of the crash on the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway in Garden City on Thursday, Dec. 5. 

Photo Credit: NYS Department of Transportation
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes near exit M2 (Zeckendorf Boulevard) shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

New York State Department of Transportation cameras showed a tractor-trailer with its roof apparently sheared off just north of the overpass. Crews were on scene removing pallets of cargo from the vehicle.

The right lane remained blocked at the scene as of 1:20 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

The incident was causing delays for southbound drivers coming off the Northern State Parkway.

Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for comment. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Garden City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE