Teen Trio Nabbed After Robbing Man At Gunpoint Outside Roosevelt Field Mall, Police Say

Three teenagers are facing charges following an armed robbery outside a Long Island shopping mall.

The armed robbery occurred near the Roosevelt Field Mall’s blue parking garage on Monday night, Dec. 30.

Michael Mashburn
It happened in Garden City, near the Roosevelt Field Mall’s blue parking garage close to the Macy’s, at around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.

Nassau County Police said a 56-year-old man was walking near the garage when three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, approached him and demanded his money. One of the teens displayed a firearm.

The victim complied and handed over his money, fearing for his life, police said. All three teens then fled the scene.

Third Squad detectives located the suspects a short time later on a NICE bus at the Ring Road bus terminal and arrested them without incident. Officers also recovered an imitation firearm.

All three suspects are charged with first- and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a firearm. 

