Support Swells For Garden City Mom, Healthcare Worker Facing 'Grueling' Cancer Battle

Marian Ball, age 37, of Garden City, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer this past summer.

Doctors started her on a “grueling” chemotherapy regimen whose side effects made caring for herself difficult and working impossible, her sister Caitlin said on a GoFundMe.

“Since then, she has been fighting every day and spending as much time as she can with her two boys, Liam, 12, and Reyden, 5. She had had some setbacks and a few hospital stays, but overall things were going well.”

Just as the family was preparing for the holidays, doctors dropped more bad news: Marian’s cancer had spread to her liver, progressing to stage 4.

“She was fortunate enough to get good news today that they think they can try to remove it via surgery, something we were unsure was an option,” said Caitlin. “There are still tests to run to make sure this is possible, but we are all just so grateful to have the opportunity to remove it and move forward in this everyday battle.”

In the meantime, friends and relatives are doing all they can to support Ball, who works as a certified occupational therapy assistant.

“Our family has done, and will continue to do, our best to support her both emotionally and financially but, as I'm sure you know, these expenses pile up,” Caitlin wrote on a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the mounting medical bills.

“My sister is one the strongest people I know. She has always been fiercely independent and a rock for others,” she continued. “Please help us support her through these uncertain times and as she continues her fight.”

The campaign had raised over $4,000 as of Friday, Dec. 13. Those interested in donating can do so here.

