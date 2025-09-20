Shaquanna Gibbs, 26, of Roosevelt, was behind the wheel of a white Honda Accord when she exited a parking spot in the Roosevelt Field Mall garage and hit an officer’s patrol vehicle around 6:26 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, detectives said.

When the officer got out to approach her, Gibbs allegedly attempted to flee, striking the officer’s arm with her vehicle, according to police.

Officers soon located her car and attempted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop. Gibbs struck a curb, disabling the vehicle, police said.

Both Gibbs and her passenger, Kyla Mason, 28, of Hempstead, were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. The injured officer was also hospitalized for treatment.

Further investigation revealed the pair were in possession of stolen property, according to detectives.

Gibbs is charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. She was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Mason is charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. She was released on an appearance ticket.

