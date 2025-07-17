Overcast 79°

SHARE

Robert Bogdanovic Charged For Nassau Terror Threats

A Glenwood Landing man is accused of making terroristic threats to county workers at the Nassau County Executive Building in Garden City, police announced on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Robert Bogdanovic

Robert Bogdanovic

 Photo Credit: NCPD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Robert Bogdanovic, 59, of Hillside Avenue, allegedly called the county office at 1 West Street around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, threatening employees and putting them in fear for their safety, according to the Third Squad.

Bogdanovic was tracked down at his residence and taken into custody without incident following a thorough investigation, detectives said.

He has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, July 17.

to follow Daily Voice Garden City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE