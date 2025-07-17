Robert Bogdanovic, 59, of Hillside Avenue, allegedly called the county office at 1 West Street around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, threatening employees and putting them in fear for their safety, according to the Third Squad.

Bogdanovic was tracked down at his residence and taken into custody without incident following a thorough investigation, detectives said.

He has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, July 17.

