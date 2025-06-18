Riken Acharya, 21, of Carl Avenue in Franklin Square, allegedly inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl inside the Sephora located at 630 Old Country Road around 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, according to detectives.

Police say Acharya fled the store after the assault, but responding officers quickly found him nearby and placed him under arrest without incident.

Acharya is charged with:

Felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

His preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead, on Wednesday, June 18, police said.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have also been victimized by Acharya to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

