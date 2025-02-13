Poll Shows Shifts In Trump's Popularity, Especially Among This Group Of Americans

Poll What is your view of how Donald Trump is handling his job as president so far in his second term? Strongly approve Strongly disapprove Approve Disapprove Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results What is your view of how Donald Trump is handling his job as president so far in his second term? Strongly approve 34%

Strongly disapprove 41%

Approve 3%

Disapprove 21%

Unsure 1% Back to Vote

The poll, conducted from Sunday, Feb. 9 to Tuesday, Feb. 11 by Economist/YouGov, found that more Americans now disapprove of Trump (48 percent) than approve (46 percent), marking a reversal from previous weeks.

His personal favorability has also declined, with 52 percent of respondents viewing him unfavorably, compared to 46 percent who see him favorably.

Biggest Decline Among Younger Adults

The most striking shift in Trump’s standing comes from younger adults, where his favorability has dropped significantly.

Two weeks ago, 50 percent of adults under 30 had a favorable opinion of Trump, with 46 percent unfavorable. That number has since flipped — now, just 39 percent view him favorably, while 57 percent hold an unfavorable opinion.

The decline is not limited to this age group. Among adults aged 30 to 44, Trump's favorability has also fallen, from 45 percent favorable / 51 percent unfavorable to 42 percent favorable / 55 percent unfavorable.

What’s Behind Shift?

The poll does not pinpoint a specific cause, but the trend suggests Trump’s latest policies and political decisions may be driving the decline. He began his presidency with higher net approval ratings than at any point during his first term, but those numbers have steadily eroded over the last two weeks.

His overall numbers are still stronger than they were for much of his first term, and he continues to maintain solid support among key Republican voter blocs.

Bottom Line

Trump’s approval ratings remain in flux, but the latest poll highlights growing discontent among younger adults—a shift that could have major implications moving forward.

