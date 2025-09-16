Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Mikayla Rouzeau, 14, Reported Missing In Garden City Park

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Isalnd.

Mikayla Rouzeau.

Mikayla Rouzeau.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Mikayla Rouzeau, 14, was last seen walking away from her Garden City Park residence on Nassau Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, according to Nassau County Police.

Rouzeau is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. A possible destination was not given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Garden City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE