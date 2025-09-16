Mikayla Rouzeau, 14, was last seen walking away from her Garden City Park residence on Nassau Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, according to Nassau County Police.

Rouzeau is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. A possible destination was not given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

