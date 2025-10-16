Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Michael Dubrow Bit Officer During Roosevelt Field Arrest: PD

A Brooklyn man is accused of biting an officer while resisting arrest at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Nassau County police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Macy&#x27;s at the Roosevelt Field Mall

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Long Island

 Photo Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Detectives said officers responded to a trespassing call at the mall on Old Country Road at 7:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found Michael Dubrow, 54, of Chestnut Street, who had previously been banned from the property.

When officers attempted to arrest Dubrow in the parking lot, he became combative, resisted, and bit an officer on the shoulder, according to police. Dubrow was then taken into custody without further incident.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Dubrow is charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and an open Nassau County warrant, police said.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead.

