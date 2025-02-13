Marco Antonio-Zuniga, 27, of Long Beach, was gravely injured when the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a tree on Stewart Avenue in Garden City early Sunday, Feb. 9, as Daily Voice reported.

First responders rushed Marco to a hospital, but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead, according to Nassau County Police.

The 28-year-old driver, Christhian Velasquez-Geleano, of Long Beach, fled the scene and was arrested shortly after the crash. Officers determined he had been driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Zuniga’s loss is compounded by the fact that his wife and young son, Emilio, live in Costa Rica.

“His passing leaves us heartbroken but we know that he is at peace with his father and many of our loved ones that have greeted him with open arms. He was full of life and joy and so much love and we will miss him immensely until we see him again,” his cousin, Ashley Alvarado, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Zuniga’s wife and son, she added.

“Emilio is Marco’s pride and joy, his best friend,” she said. “We will never be able to fill Marco’s place in Emilio’s life but we are asking for help in lifting him up and knowing that, even in his death, his father’s legacy is still taking care of him.”

The campaign had raised over $21,000 as of Thursday, Feb. 13. Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe.

Funeral services for Zuniga are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Mary of the Isle R.C. Church in Long Beach.

