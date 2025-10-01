Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Garden City Woman Charged After Driving Onto Lirr Tracks

A Garden City woman is facing charges after police say she drove drunk, smashed through a fence, and landed her car on the Long Island Rail Road tracks.

The Nassau Boulevard LIRR station in Garden City.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Nassau Boulevard station in Garden City, according to Garden City Police.

Christine Riordan, 43, had a passenger in her vehicle when she struck two parked cars in the lot before accelerating through the protective fencing and onto the tracks, police said. No injuries were reported.

The incident forced a suspension of service on the Hempstead Branch as MTA crews worked overnight to repair extensive damage. Repairs were needed to both tracks, the third rail, protective fencing, and a cement staircase leading to the platform.

Service was fully restored in both directions around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, and there were no further delays during the morning commute, according to the MTA.

