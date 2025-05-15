Fog/Mist 67°

Gabriella Panameno-Marinero, Julian Carbajal Missing On LI

Authorities are asking for help in locating two Long Island teenagers who went missing within hours of each other.

Julian Carbaja and Gabriella Panameno-Marinero.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Gabriella Panameno-Marinero, 14, was last seen in Uniondale at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing later that night.

Just 90 minutes later, East Garden City resident Julian Carbajal, 15, went missing at 9 a.m., police said. Relatives contacted police nearly 12 hours later.

Panameno-Marinero is 5 feet tall and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and a black backpack.

Carbajal is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

