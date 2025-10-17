Christine Riordan, 43, appeared in Nassau County Court Thursday, Oct. 16, where she was hit with upgraded felony charges stemming from the Sept. 30 crash at the Nassau Boulevard station in Garden City.

Riordan’s car accelerated through a parking lot, struck two vehicles, smashed through protective fencing, and landed on the third rail, sparking an electrical explosion, as Daily Voice reported.

Crews worked overnight to repair extensive damage to both tracks, the third rail, fencing, and a staircase. Train service on the Hempstead Branch was suspended until about 3 a.m. the following morning.

Riordan, who led Adelphi as its first female president from 2015 until her abrupt resignation this past summer, pleaded not guilty to DWI, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Her attorney, Jason Russo, argued that the crash was caused by a mechanical failure and that she was not intoxicated, CBS New York reports.

“She did not, intentionally, negligently, crash this car,” Russo told the outlet. “There were problems with the vehicle that caused the accident.”

No injuries were reported in the crash, but prosecutors said commuters were nearly hit when the vehicle went under the platform.

It remains unclear whether Riordan will be held financially responsible for the damage to the station and the cars she allegedly struck. She is due back in court next week.

