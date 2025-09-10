Driver Gets Up To 22 Years For Drunken Crash That Killed Passenger In Garden City

Christhian Velasquez Galeano, 28, was sentenced to 9 to 22 years in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and related charges.

Velasquez Galeano was behind the wheel of a Nissan Maxima in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 9, when he drove into oncoming traffic along Stewart Avenue in Garden City, prosecutors said.

The car struck a tree, killing his passenger, 27-year-old Marco Zuniga.

Velasquez Galeano and another passenger fled on foot, but officers followed footprints in the snow and found both men hiding in bushes on Nassau Boulevard. Velasquez Galeano had blood on his hands and showed signs of intoxication, prosecutors said.

A blood test taken four hours later showed his blood alcohol concentration at .11 percent. Police also recovered closed beer bottles from the back seat of the vehicle.

Zuniga was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Long Island Hospital shortly after the crash.

“Marco Zuniga was known among his family as a loving, kind soul. He was a friend to everyone and always willing to help others, but his life was tragically cut short by Christhian Galeano’s reckless decisions to drive under the influence of alcohol,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

