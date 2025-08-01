Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, based in Cartersville, Georgia, issued the voluntary recall. This action followed internal product testing that identified harmful bacteria in select lots of its Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack.

The product was distributed between Tuesday, July 1 and Friday, July 25, and shipped to stores in 43 states and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses have been reported.

The 15-count boxes, identified by UPC 1 93968 50900 2 and lot numbers 25175 through 25206, have use-by dates ranging from June 24 through July 25, 2027. Affected boxes contain foil pouches and were sold in corrugated cases. Expiration dates are printed on the bottom of each package.

Click here to check product names, UPC numbers, sell-by dates, and labels on the FDA website.

The products were sold in these states:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume it. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday through Friday from 8 a,m. to 5 p.m.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garden City and receive free news updates.