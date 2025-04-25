The incident happened in East Garden City, outside the Roosevelt Field Mall on Old Country Road, at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

A 16-year-old boy was waiting for a bus just outside the mall when an unknown male donning a face mask approached, brandished a gun, and demanded the victim's red sweater, Nassau County Police said.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Responding officers located 19-year-old Christian Altidor, of Hempstead, a short distance away and arrested him without incident. During the arrest, police reportedly recovered a black airsoft handgun.

Altidor was charged with attempted robbery, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and violating Nassau County’s “Mask Transparency Act.”

Approved in August 2024, the act makes it a misdemeanor for anyone 16 and older to wear a face covering in public with the intent of concealing their identity. The law grants exceptions for health or religious reasons, though that distinction will be determined by Nassau County Police.

