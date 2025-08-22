Detectives with the Narcotics/Vice Squad conducted the operation at the motel on Dibblee Drive at 3:15 p.m., according to the release.

It was determined prostitution was being conducted at the location, police said.

Alba E. Herrera, 30, of Aldus Street in the Bronx, was taken into custody without incident.

Herrera is charged with prostitution and was released on an appearance ticket, detectives said.

Further investigation revealed she is illegally in the United States, police noted. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took custody of her, and she is now subject to removal proceedings.

