In a complaint filed in Nassau County Supreme Court in July, freshman Orion Newby alleges that his professor discriminated against him because he is on the autism spectrum, and failed to follow the school’s own policies in handling the case.

The 19-year-old enrolled at Adelphi in fall 2024 and paid extra to join the university’s Bridges to Adelphi program, which is marketed to students on the autism spectrum.

Through Bridges, he received tutoring support, including help with grammar on writing assignments.

The dispute began in November 2024, when Newby’s professor accused him of submitting AI-generated work. The professor cited a Turnitin report allegedly showing a “100% AI score,” according to the complaint.

Newby denies using AI, saying he only received grammar help from a Bridges tutor. He also submitted independent reviews from Grammarly and ZeroGPT that labeled his essay “human written,” the lawsuit states.

Newby claims he was not given a copy of the supposed 100% AI report and that the Turnitin originality report actually showed only 4% overlap with existing sources.

Despite his objections, Adelphi’s academic integrity officer upheld the violation, requiring Newby to complete a plagiarism workshop before re-enrolling.

The complaint alleges the university failed to follow its own student rights policies, denied him the right to an advisor, and dismissed the impact of his autism on his writing style.

“It is particularly disturbing that Adelphi apparently used Orion Newby’s ‘voice’ against him—his very serious disability—in adjudicating his academic integrity violation,” the filing states.

The lawsuit accuses Adelphi of acting “arbitrarily and capriciously” and seeks a court order annulling the university’s findings, as well as a refund for tuition and fees.

Daily Voice has reached out Adelphi University for comment.

