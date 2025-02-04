Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $36K Sold At Freeport Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket promising a 5-figure payout was purchased at a Long Island convenience store.

The top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket–worth $36,252–was sold in Freeport, at the Bodega Familia at 357 North Main Street, New York Lottery said. It was purchased for the evening drawing held on Friday, Jan. 31.

TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

