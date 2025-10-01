The victim, found in a commercial trash container on North Main street in Freeport on Nov. 4, 1982, has been identified as 15-year-old Susan Mann of Hollis, Queens, Nassau County Police said.

Mann was reported missing on May 17, 1980. For years she was listed only as “Jane Doe” after her body was recovered outside Cantor Glass Works, police said.

Investigators confirmed Mann’s identity using investigative genetic genealogy, a forensic technique that has helped solve numerous long-unsolved cases nationwide.

At the time of her disappearance, Mann was wearing the clothing and pendant pictured in photos released by police.

The Nassau County Homicide Squad, along with Crime Stoppers, is asking the public for help in locating whoever is responsible. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with knowledge about the case is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or submit a tip online. All callers will remain anonymous.

