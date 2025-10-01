Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Pedestrian Struck By Pickup Truck In Freeport Left In Critical Condition: Nassau Homicide Squad

A woman was left in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Freeport, Nassau County police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson @scottrodgerson
Jillian Pikora
A 54-year-old female pedestrian was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by an 82-year-old man on Mill Road at the intersection of Buffalo Street at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, detectives explained.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene. No additional injuries were reported.

The Homicide Squad said the investigation is ongoing.

