Pedestrian Killed On Busy Freeport Roadway After Being Struck By Car: Police

According to the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad, the crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. on North Main Street in Freeport.

Detectives said an 89-year-old man was driving a 2014 Lincoln southbound in the left lane of North Main Street near Stevens Street when he struck the woman as she was crossing the road eastbound.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

