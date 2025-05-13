Nolan Lang, 46, of Hempstead, died from injuries sustained during a stabbing attack outside a Freeport residence on Friday evening, May 9, Nassau County Police said.

Emergency crews responded to the Frederick Avenue home for a stabbing shortly before 7 p.m. Arriving officers found Lang suffering from a stab wound and administered aid, but he died at the hospital, as Daily Voice reported.

A preliminary investigation found that Lang got into a domestic altercation with 46-year-old Ivory Washington and Washington stabbed him, police said.

Washington was arrested without incident. She faces charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Lang and Washington were cousins, several users noted on Facebook. Authorities did not elaborate on what the two were allegedly arguing about.

Additional details about Lang’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freeport and receive free news updates.