The incident happened at a Broadway residence on Monday, Sept. 8, at 7:10 a.m., when an unknown man damaged the property by tossing the device, according to detectives.

An investigation led police to identify Michael S. Brown, 52, of Liberty Park Drive, as the suspect. He was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Brown is charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, at First District Court on Main Street in Hempstead, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freeport and receive free news updates.