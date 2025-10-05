Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Michael Brown Charged After Explosive Device Toss On LI

An explosive device was thrown onto the lawn of a Freeport home, Nassau County police announced on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Michael Brown
Michael Brown

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
The incident happened at a Broadway residence on Monday, Sept. 8, at 7:10 a.m., when an unknown man damaged the property by tossing the device, according to detectives.

An investigation led police to identify Michael S. Brown, 52, of Liberty Park Drive, as the suspect. He was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Brown is charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, at First District Court on Main Street in Hempstead, police said.

